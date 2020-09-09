Mildred L. Davis

Mildred L. Davis, 85, died at 11:28 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14. Rev. Robert McAdams will officiate. Adhering to the CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn, and social distancing followed. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.