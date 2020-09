Mildred Maxin

Mildred Ann Maxin, 97, of Roxana, went to be with the Lord at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation of Alton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.