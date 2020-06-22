Mildred Maxine “Mickey” Hopkins

Mildred Maxine “Mickey” Hopkins, 79, of Granite City, passed away at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a public visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.