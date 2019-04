Mildred R. Steward

Mildred R. Steward, 84, of Godfrey, died at 11:50 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Cedarhurst in Bethalto.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the Beltline Christian Center. Rev. Todd Shaw will officiate. Burial will be at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.