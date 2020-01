Milton Edward Burlison

Milton Edward Burlison, 76, of Granite City, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the church, with Rev. T.L. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.