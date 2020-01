Mindy Lee Shaw

Mindy Lee Shaw, 41, of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.  The family will have a memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 9827 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights.