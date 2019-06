Mistie M. Wiedle

Mistie M. Wiedle, 40, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Collinsville.

In celebration of Mistie’s life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.