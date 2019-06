Mona Wilson

Mona Wilson, 85, of Godfrey, died peacefully at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation or services.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.