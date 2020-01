Mont Everett Bodine III, 75, of East Alton, peacefully passed away in his sleep Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2ndChances Community Church in Godfrey, followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.