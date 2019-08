Mother M. Ingeborg

Mother M. Ingeborg, 93, of Alton, passed away August 2, 2019.

Visitation and wake service were Sunday, August 4, at the Chapel of St. Francis Convent. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, August 5, at the Chapel of St. Francis Convent, with Bishop Thomas John Joseph Paprocki as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.