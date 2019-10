Muriel Y. Brockmeier, 84, of Highland, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Saint Mary Health Center in Saint Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, pastor, officiating.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.