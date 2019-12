Myra D. Fields, 63, of Highland, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home, with George W. Fields, deacon, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.