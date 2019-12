Myra Lee Parrish

Myra Lee Parrish (nee Tapp), 87, of Glen Carbon, passed away December 2, 2019.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St. in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.