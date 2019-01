Myrtice "Myrt" Stearns

Myrtice "Myrt" Stearns, 97, passed away at 4:04 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, January 7, at Cross Pointe Church on Wanda Road. Services will be at noon at the church. Burial will be at the Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Gray Funeral Home is handling arrangements.