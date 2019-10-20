Nadine Grace

Nadine Grace, 83, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at University Nursing & Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Nadine’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, at church with Pastor Henry Crippen and Pastor Larry Hale officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.