Nancee J. McNamara

Nancee J. McNamara, 81, of Alton, passed away on May 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. A private service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Inurnment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.