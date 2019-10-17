Nancee Louise Vine, 88, passed away at 1:45 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at United Methodist Village.

She was born on July 16, 1931 in Alton, Illinois a daughter of Paul and Gladys (Wentz) Vine.

Nancee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton, IL. She was very active at the Alton Little Theaters where she volunteered and was a past president. She volunteered at the Great Rivers Museum for many years; worked with the Arthritis Foundation, BJC Hospice, and the American Red Cross as part of the disaster relief crew.

She is survived her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Thomas Russell of Lake City, CO.

Nancee was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gladys.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Asbury Chapel (United Methodist Village Chapel), with Janet Riley officiating.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will take place at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.

Memorials may be given to the Alton Little Theater or a charity of one’s choice.

