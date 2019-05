Nancey Carla Blackburn, 73, of Alton, passed away 4:35 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the First United Methodist Church in East Alton. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate. Interment will be in Shrewsbury Cemetery in Mill Shoals.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.