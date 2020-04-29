Nancy Lee Paul

Nancy Lee Paul, 85, of Moro, died at 12:40 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.

A drive-through visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. The family will be inside our building, on your driver side, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower, or show a sign as you proceed past them and exit onto State Street. Private graveside services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.