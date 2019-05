Nancy Rene McNelly-Okada, 60, died at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.