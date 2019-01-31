Nancy Roberta Wickham

Nancy Roberta Wickham, 76, of Granite City, passed away at 2:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

She was born March 28, 1942, in Alton, a daughter of the late Louis and Ellen Grace (Morgan) Hoffman. She married Tennyson “Brice” Wickham on September 3, 1960, and he passed away on December 5, 2007. She had retired from Siebold Bakery in Granite City after more than 15 years of dedicated service. She was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Granite City and was a member of Church Women United. She enjoyed volunteering for many church events and other organizations throughout the area and was very active with the Community Care Center in Granite City. She enjoyed her years of working with the Girl Scouts, attending the H.O.P.E. widow luncheons and working with TOPS, where she had served many years as secretary. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and always giving a loving hug.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen D. Wickham of Granite City; a son, Kevin D. Wickham of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Cody Wickham of Houston, Texas, and Sheena (Jason) Brubaker of Anna, Texas; four sisters, Lois (Lewis) Glasgow of Troy, Elizabeth (Louis) Rohlfing of Granite City, Ruth Yager of Edwardsville and Patricia McBride of Troy; sister-in-law, Candace Hoffman of Edwardsville; many nieces, nephews; lifelong family friend, Roseanne Holst of Glen Carbon; other extended family and many dear friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hoffman; brother-in-law, Ronald McBride; and a nephew, Mark James.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 2167 Grand Ave. in Granite City with Bishop Anthony Clavier as celebrant and assisted by Father Scott Hoogerhyde and Father Eugene Stormer. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Community Care Center or to St. Bartholomew Church and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.