Nancy (Shaw) Tosh

Nancy (Shaw) Tosh, 67, Worden, passed away at 1:58 a.m. on July 21, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Nancy has chosen cremation. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on August 6, 2020, at the Worden City Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.