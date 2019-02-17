Nancy Sue Zini
Nancy Sue Zini, 63, of Alton, died at 7:40 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at Gent Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
