Naomi M. Horridge, 93, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, Ill.