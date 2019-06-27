Naru Weaver, 66, of East Alton, passed away at 6:31 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.
