Neva Oleta "Tiny" Monroe

Neva Oleta "Tiny" Monroe, 101, died at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Grafton. Burial will be in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.