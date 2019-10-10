Nicholas Patrick Sauer, 30, of Creve Coeur, Mo., died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, and from noon-1 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra. Interment will be at Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery in Troy.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.