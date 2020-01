Nicole E. Broyles

Nicole E. Broyles, 42, of Collinsville, passed away at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the emergency room at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 9, at the funeral home. Rev. Frank Sparks will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.