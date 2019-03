Nicole Marie Hewitt

Nicole Marie Hewitt, 29, of Jerseyville, died at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Brighton Cemetery.