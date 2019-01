Nicole Marie Lupton

Nicole Marie Lupton, 32, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 18, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.