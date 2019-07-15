Nina Ann Goss

Nina Ann Goss, 57, eternally healed Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home in Old Town, Fla.

Nina was born in Modesto, Calif., Aug. 4, 1961. She lived most of her life in Granite City.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Lena Braman; and a brother, Jimmy.

Nina is survived by her husband, Frank; a sister, Gena Griggs; brother, Michael Braman; 3 nephews, 2 nieces, 8 great-nephews, 8 great-nieces and many friends.

She enjoyed singing a wide variety of music and various crafts, especially making silk flower arrangements.

Nina had a quick wit that none could match.

A memorial service will be in the near future.