Nina Belle Chlicutt, 87, of Granite City, passed September 20, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.