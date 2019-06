Nina Dimple Allen, 74, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at noon Saturday, June 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Ben Ritz officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.