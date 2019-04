Noel D. Wright

Noel D. Wright, 67, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at New Salem Cemetery in Creal Springs.