Norma Jean Lorch, 83, passed away February 16, 2019, in Desoto, Texas, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Pastor Charles West officiating. A private family burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.