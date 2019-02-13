Norma Jean Stroder

Norma Jean Stroder, 86, of Granite City, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, Mo.

She was born March 29, 1932, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., a daughter of the late Brian and Bessie (Craft) Johnson. She married John L. Stroder in December 1948 in Arkansas, and he passed away on April 7, 2018. She had worked many years as a daycare teacher as First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and was a dedicated and loving homemaker. She enjoyed her days of gardening and tending to her yard. She was a member of Granite City Church of God and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Smith of Granite City and Faye Stroder of Chicago; son-in-law, Raymond Cloninger of Granite City; four grandchildren, Christopher Stroder, Travis Stroder, John Paul Smith and Sam Smith; two great-grandchildren, Kaylen Waterman and Adaya Stroder; a great-great-grandson, Matthew Waterman; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Cloninger; a son, Roger Stroder; two grandchildren, Melissa Cloninger and Jeremy Cloninger; two sisters, Virgie Reynolds and Virginia McCullough; and a brother, Emery Johnson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.