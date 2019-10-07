Norma Jean Zubal

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Saksa Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.
