Norma L. Martin

Norma L. Martin, age 96, of Alton, formerly of DuQuoin, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:45 p.m. in her daughter’s home.

Norma was born on June 8, 1924, in Sesser, Ill., a daughter to Joseph and Pierina (Chervatin) Pavletich. On May 15, 1949, she married Charles H. Martin in Sesser, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 1999, after 50 years of marriage. Norma was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, DuQuoin, Ill.; the Catholic Daughters of America, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority (60-plus years), Marshall Browning Auxiliary and the Monday Club. Norma also served on numerous church committees, including the Sacred Heart School PTA, and as a Cub Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Leader. Norma worked as a Sales Associate for five years at the Mall in downtown DuQuoin.

Survivors include her two sons, David W. (Debbie) Martin of DuQuoin and Mark A. (Mary) Martin of St. Peters, Mo.; three daughters, Judith A. (Jim) Roth of Godfrey, Ill., Mary Jo Martin of St. Louis and Nancy L. (Walt) Furlow of Fairview Heights, Ill; a brother, Larry (Glenda) Pavletich of Sesser, Ill.; seven granddaughters, Cori (Barry) Maynor, Leah (Nick) Coleman, Rebecca (Patrick) Wilson, Rachel (Logan) Stone, Rosalind (Joshua) Finch, Emily Furlow (fiancé, Collin Miller) and Claire Furlow; and five great-grandsons, Eli Maynor, Max Maynor, Jack Coleman, Tucker Coleman and Larson Stone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister and brother-in-law, Lenora and Leon West.

A private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, DuQuoin, with Father Joseph Oganda officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, DuQuoin.

Public visitation will be at Pyatt Funeral Home, DuQuoin. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask. A Celebration of Life is to be determined.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Phase Four attendance will be limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced.

Memorial donations may be made to Marshall Browning Auxiliary Tree of Life Campaign or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Pyatt Funeral Home, DuQuoin, has been entrusted with arrangements.

