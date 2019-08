Norma May Allison of Alton left this world for her heavenly home on August 8, 2019, at the age of 88 years in Osage Beach, Mo.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton will host a memorial service beginning with visitation from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.