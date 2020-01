Norma Rummerfield

Norma Rummerfield, 97, died at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home in North Port, Fla.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until funeral at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jerry Wickenhauser will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.