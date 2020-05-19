Norman H. Kinder III

Norman H. Kinder III, 55, of Granite City, passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Norman deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a drive-through visitation will be at Irwin Chapel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private services will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Guilliams and Rev. John Walter officiating. This service will be available livestream through www.irwinchapel.com. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.