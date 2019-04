Norton Clarence Davison, 63, of Godfrey, passed away at 10:18 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, with Rabi Lane Steinger officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.