Nova Virginia Farrell

Nova Virginia Farrell, 89, of Edwardsville, formerly of Caseyville, died at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

A private family service will be Sunday, February 10, at Pontoon Baptist Church. Interment is planned for Saturday, March 23, at the Valley View Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Steely officiating, followed by a visitation and celebration of Nova’s 90th birthday from 3-6 p.m. at the Tri-Township Park Community Center in Troy, Ill.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.