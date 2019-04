Novella J. Ashal, 90, of Granite City, passed away on April 24, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.