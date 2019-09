Oleda Marie Beasley Kern Flint, 97, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of East Alton, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, in AdventHealth in Winter Park, Fla.

Services and burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.