Ora Antoinette “Toni” Eason, 84, of Alton, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5:46 a.m., asleep at her home.

She was born December 26, 1935, in St. Louis, the daughter of Robert and Iva (Singleton) Eason. She married Daniel Wombacher in October of 2014.

Toni graduated from McKinley High School in St. Louis in 1954. She was married to John “Jack” Andrews from 1956-1969, married to Robert Scarborough from 1970-1977, and married to Daniel Wombacher from 1982-1986, then again in October 2013 until her death.

In the late 1960s to the early 1970s, she worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She opened Scarborough Fair Antiques in Alton in 1971 and ran it until its closing in 1978. She helped Alton become a destination for authentic antiques, and greatly strengthened the Alton Area Antiques Dealers Association by organizing multi-dealer advertising.

In 1987, Toni became Alton’s first licensed psychic.

In 1992, she founded Antoinette’s Haunted History Tours with her business partner, Marlene Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Wombacher of Alton; three children, Brian Andrews (Judy Power) of High Ridge, Mo., Sharon Baker (Patrick) of St. Peters, Mo., and Alixandria “Kimberley” Andrews of Alton; four grandchildren, Patrick Andrews of Alton, Benjamin Balch of Alton, Samantha Balch of St. Ann, Mo., and Aurora Andrews (Jonathan Hoffman) of Wood River; two great-grandchildren, Raegan Leilani Zalsman of Bethalto and Owen Danger Balch of Alton; a brother, Robert Vincent Eason (Bekki) of Walnut Grove, Mo.; a cousin, Doria Singleton Corse-Whitlatch of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Sarah Ann Balch.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or Greenpeace.

Register book and online condolences may be found at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.