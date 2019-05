Orlando ‘Dit’ Panfile

Orlando ‘Dit’ Panfile, 90, of Alton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

A visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where a funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11; the Rev. David Crawley will officiate.