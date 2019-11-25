Oscar Ray Grant
Oscar Ray Grant, 82, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Pontoon Beach.
