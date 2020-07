Otis Leroy Blasingim Jr.

Otis Leroy Blasingim Jr., 66, of Hamburg, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home with his family by his side while under the care of BJC Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, with military rites by Kampsville American Legion.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is handling arrangements.