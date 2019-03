Owen E. “Gene” Whitlock

Owen E. “Gene” Whitlock, 71, of Casselberry, Fla., passed away at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at South Seminole Hospital in Florida.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., at a later date.